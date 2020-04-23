Andhra Pradesh

Indian culture will prevent COVID-19 spread: Speaker

Speaker Tammineni Sitaram distributing essential commodities in Amadalavalasa on Thursday.

Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on Thursday blamed ‘adoption of Western culture’ as the main cause behind the spread of many diseases, including COVID-19, in the country, and urged people to follow Indian culture and traditions in order to protect themselves from the pandemic.

Mr. Sitaram distributed essential commodities to the poor in Amadalavalasa, Srikakulam and other places in the district. He said that Indians can overcome any pandemic if they stick to healthy food habits and maintain cleanliness in homes and public places.

