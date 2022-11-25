Indian Constitution is a living document which reacts to issues, says Sisodia

November 25, 2022 08:33 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - GUNTUR

R.P. Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary to Governor, has said that the Constitution is often called a living document as it is amenable to amendments to suit the changing needs of the society and the people.

Mr. Sisodia delivered the keynote address at the 73rd Constitution Day celebrations at Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) in the district on Friday.

Speaking on the theme ‘The Philosophy of Indian Constitution’, Mr. Sisodia said generally the Constitution was taken for granted by the people as they ran their affairs smoothly, without knowing the efforts that went into its making. Citing the example of Pakistan that gained freedom along with India, he said that they could bring out their Constitution only after nine years, whereas the Indian Constitution was adopted within three years after independence. The Constitution of Pakistan was not on the same footing as India, as they made and abrogated it a number of times, and amended it to the extent of changing the form of the government itself.

“Our Constitution is the source of the power that we all enjoy today as it guarantees the fundamental rights to all its citizens, on the lines of our ancient principles like Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, Satyameva Jayate, Sarva Jana Hitaya, Sarva Jana Sukhaya,” he said.

“The Parliamentary form of government provided for in the Constitution is best suited to us, for a stable government to be in place, which has enabled the country to become the third largest economy in the world in terms of purchasing power parity and federalism is the philosophy and spirit of the constitution,” he added.

“The history has taken a full circle with a person of Indian origin now heading the government in the United Kingdom, which once ruled us,” he said.

“The instrument of social re-engineering is a unique feature of our Constitution for the diverse and complex geopolitical nature of the country as it is vertically and horizontally divided on the lines of caste, religion and race,” observed Mr. Sisodia.

He exhorted the students of the university to keep up with the reputation of Acharya Nagarjuna, the best philosopher in the world, after whom the university was named.

Prof. P. Raja Sekhar, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. P. Varaprasada Murthy, Rector, Prof. Y. Ashok Kumar, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Chair, Prof. B. Karuna, Registrar of the university and Prof. Ch. Swaroop Rani, Principal of University College of Arts, Commerce & Law, were among those who participated in the event.