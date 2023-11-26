HamberMenu
Indian Constitution is a living document: Governor Abdul Nazeer

Constitution is not just a legal document but a social and political document that reflects the changing aspirations and needs of the people, the Governor said

November 26, 2023 04:09 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Governor S. Abdul Nazeer.

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer. | Photo Credit: H.S. Manjunath

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer participated in the 74th Constitution Day Celebrations at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on November 26.

He offered floral tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and the founding fathers of the Indian Constitution, at Durbar Hall.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nazeer said that the Constitution Day is celebrated not only to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India, but also to promote constitutional values among the citizens.

The Governor said that the Constitution is not just a legal document but a social and political document that reflects the changing aspirations and needs of the people.

The Constitution is also constantly evolving and adapting to the changing needs of society making it a living document, Mr. Abdul Nazeer said.

Earlier, the Governor, along with other dignitaries who attended the celebration, read out the Preamble of the Constitution.

Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, judges of the High Court, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Advocate General S. Sriram, A.P. Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma, A.P. Chief Information Commissioner Mahaboob Basha, NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao, Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata and other officers participated.

