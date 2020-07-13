Indian Coast Guard seizes Sri Lankan fishing vessel, detains six crew members off Andhra Pradesh coast

KAKINADA

13 July 2020

The IB was roped in the investigation in the wake of tension at Indo-China border

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG- Kakinada) has seized a Sri Lankan fishing vessel and detained six crew members off the Kakinada coast on Sunday night. A total of 600 kg of Tuna fish catch was also seized.

According to an official release issued by Deputy Director (I&PR, East Godavari district) G. Manoranjan, the Sri Lankan fishing vessel was seized by the Indian Coast Guard ship ‘Priyadarshini’ based on a tip by the ICG Regional Office (Visakhapatnam) on Sunday night.

On June 28, the Sri Lankan fishing vessel had entered Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) from Devinuwaraand with sufficient fuel, water, and ration with an intention to remain for a longer period in the area. Registered at Mattara, the vessel bears the details - Reg. No. IMUL-A - 1235-MTR.

The official note has further stated; “The Sri Lankan vessel has violated the Maritime Zones of India (Regulation of fishing by foreign vessels) Act, 1981 and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), 1982.

The vessel along with the six-member crew is expected to arrive Kakinada port by Monday evening for trial. The Kakinada port is the nearest designated port for trial under the existing laws.

IB Investigation

On arrival of the vessel and the crew, the joint investigation and rummaging will be carried out by the Marine Police, Customs, and Intelligence Bureau.

“The investigation by the Intelligence Bureau is considered in the wake of prevailing security scenario owing to the ongoing Indo-China boundary dispute and also inputs were received from various sources regarding intrusion from sea route”, said the official release.

The vessel will be handed over to the Marine police for custody and legal proceedings.