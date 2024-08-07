ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Coast Guard rescues injured Tamil Nadu fisherman off Kakinada coast

Published - August 07, 2024 07:37 pm IST - KAKINADA

The fisherman sustained burn injuries while cooking for the crew on board a fishing boat

T Appala Naidu
Indian Coast Guard personnel attending to the rescued fisherman off Kakinada coast on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) personnel rescued a fisherman hailing from Tamil Nadu in response to a medical emergency call from a fishing boat off Kakinada coast on August 6 (Tuesday) night. 

According to a release issued by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), Kakinada), the fisherman, identified as Cheeranjeevi, suffered burn injuries while preparing food for the crew on board the fishing boat IFB Sengalamman.

After receiving information about the medical emergency, the ICG personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the fisherman who was brought to Kakinada Fishing Harbour on August 7 (Wednesday) morning. 

“The health condition of the fisherman is stable. He has been admitted to the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Kakinada,” the release said.

