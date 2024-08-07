GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian Coast Guard rescues injured Tamil Nadu fisherman off Kakinada coast

The fisherman sustained burn injuries while cooking for the crew on board a fishing boat

Published - August 07, 2024 07:37 pm IST - KAKINADA

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
Indian Coast Guard personnel attending to the rescued fisherman off Kakinada coast on Wednesday.

Indian Coast Guard personnel attending to the rescued fisherman off Kakinada coast on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) personnel rescued a fisherman hailing from Tamil Nadu in response to a medical emergency call from a fishing boat off Kakinada coast on August 6 (Tuesday) night. 

According to a release issued by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), Kakinada), the fisherman, identified as Cheeranjeevi, suffered burn injuries while preparing food for the crew on board the fishing boat IFB Sengalamman.

After receiving information about the medical emergency, the ICG personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the fisherman who was brought to Kakinada Fishing Harbour on August 7 (Wednesday) morning. 

“The health condition of the fisherman is stable. He has been admitted to the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Kakinada,” the release said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Rajahmundry

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.