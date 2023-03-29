Indian Coast Guard displays search, rescue capabilities off Kakinada coast in Re-SAREX-23 

March 29, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - ONBOARD SAMUDRA PAHEREDAR (KAKINADA)

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG)on Wednesday displayed its operational and rescue capabilities on water and air by deploying seven ships, helicopters, and Unmanned Rescue Boats on the last day of the two-day Regional Search and Rescue Exercise, titled Re-SAREX-23.

The ships — ICGS Samudra Paheredar, ICGS Vigraha, Kanaka Latha Barua, Priyadarshini, C-430, 438 and 449 — demonstrated their capabilities by participating in a mass rescue operation held on Wednesday.

The exercise was held five nautical miles away from the Kakinada coast.

The ICG, under the aegis of ICG-Kakinada Commanding Officer T.R.K. Rao, conducted a mock mass rescue operation, in which an Offshore Support Vessel raised an alarm after it caught fire with a hundred personnel onboard on its way to Kakinada port.

The ICG ship Samudra Paheredar led the exercise, in which all the stakeholders from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry were present.

“The Kakinada coast was chosen for the regional exercise as it falls in the Krishna-Godavari basin, in which oil explorations are extensively in progress. The exercise assures that ICG can respond and save lives in any rescue and search operation,” Commanding Officer Rao stated on board Samudra Paheredar.

The Coast Guard authorities demonstrated how the personnel, caught in the fire mishap onboard the vessel and stranded in the sea, would be airlifted in response to distress calls.

Unmanned rescue boats

The ICG on Wednesday deployed two Unmanned Rescue Boats in the mass rescue operation. “The unmanned boats are operated with remote technology. We have tested them on a trial basis. It has been proven that the technology would add strength to our capabilities,” said the Commanding Officer.

The stakeholders were briefed on how the Indian Coast Guard is guarding the coast against illegal activities and smuggling, apart from the conservation of marine species during the exercise. Representatives from Reliance Industries, Vedanta and Kakinada district officials witnessed the exercise.