Indian Coast Guard conducts coastal clean-up drive in Kakinada

Published - September 21, 2024 07:18 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau
Volunteers participating in the coastal clean-up drive conducted by the Indian Coast Guard at NTR Beach in Kakinada city on Saturday.

Volunteers participating in the coastal clean-up drive conducted by the Indian Coast Guard at NTR Beach in Kakinada city on Saturday.

Nearly 1,000 personnel representing the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), NCC, NSS and other companies on Saturday participated in the coastal clean-up drive at NTR Beach in Kakinada. The Indian Coast Guard (ICG-Kakinada) conducted the drive to mark the International Coastal Clean-up Day observed by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Saturday.

Ratnesh Kumar ONGC Executive Director and Asset Manager, Eastern Offshore Asset (EOA), flagged off the coastal clean-up drive conducted along the 2.5 km stretch. The drive aims at conservation of the marine species and keeping the beaches clean. The Kakinada district officials and Kakinada Municipal Corporation authorities also participated.

