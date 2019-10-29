Indian civet skin is Chenchu tribe’s proud performance attire

Art and attire go hand in hand. Especially, performing arts.

In Sriramapuram hamlet near Narasannapeta town in Srikakulam district, the lone Chenchu tribal street dance troupe had the privilege of wearing the skin of Small Indian Civet (Viverricula indica) for generations.

Long journey

The troupe has been performing the street dance - Chenchu Bhagavatam - since their arrival in Srikakulam district by wearing skins of two Small Indian Civets, showcasing their traditionally rich tribal attire.

The 10-member troupe performs the dance by visiting villages across Srikakulam district, narrating episodes of conversation between Lord Krishna and Chenchu Bhama based on the mythological story of Bhagavata. Locally it is known as Chenchu Bhagavatam. All the members of the troupe belong to the same village.

But Chenchus are not natives.

Post-independence, a few dozen Chenchu tribal families had migrated from Nallamalla hill range in Guntur district to villages along the Vamsadhara river in Srikakulam district.

A second skin

“Our troupe has got one skin (of Small Indian Civets) from our elders. It was procured from the Savara tribe in the Srikakulam district. Nearly three decades ago, another one was procured from the same tribe. The two skins are now under our possession. We wear them during our performances. We have never faced any objection from any authority for its possession,” said Avala Jagannadham, the troupe leader. He has been leading the troupe since his father, A. Gandhi’s demise.

In the local parlance, the Savara and Chenchu tribes call the Small Indian Civet by many names, Boothu Pilli and Konda Vudutha.

On the skins’ longevity Mr. Jagannadham explained: “They are dried for some days until they get strong by the heat of the sunrays. We ensure that it would never get wet.” According to the Forest Department, procurement or possession of the Small Indian Civet skin is an offence under the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972. Its conservation status is “Least Concern” according to the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Seasonal artistes

Like many traditional artistes, the Chenchus are part-time, or seasonal performers. During the Pongal season - a harvest festival - the troupe goes around the surrounding villages and accepts donations and rice from households.

“Rest of the year, our families work in the fields. We earn a livelihood from daily-wage works, mostly in agriculture. We enjoy the privilege of being invited to the official programmes for our performance. We are now locals and not being treated as migrants,” said A. Ramu, Jagannadham’s son, and the newly recruited Panchayat Secretary.