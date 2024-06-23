ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Arthroscopy Society organises first workshop in Guntur

Published - June 23, 2024 08:43 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

President of Indian Arthroscopy Society S. Arumugam being honoured at a workshop in Guntur on Sunday.

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that there is much need for training surgeons in arthroscopy to provide better treatment to patients, President of Indian Arthroscopy Society (IAS) S. Arumugam on Sunday said they will organise such training workshops across the country.

Mr. Arumugam, who came from Chennai in Tamil Nadu, was participating in the one-day Continuing Medical Education and a workshop on arthroscopy surgery of knee joint, organised under the aegis of IAS in Guntur. Arthroscopy is a keyhole procedure to address problems of the knee joint. The conference mainly focussed on training young orthopaedic surgeons in arthroscopy. 

Organising secretary of IAS Chaitanya Ghanta said the trainings and workshops would benefit common people and medical professionals in efficiently delivering services to the patients. He said they were planning to organise more such workshops to train postgraduates and surgeons.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Eminent faculty members participated from Guntur, Vijayawada, Ongole and other cities and shared their experience on basic technics of arthroscopy. They also conducted a hands-on workshop for the delegates, by using original instruments and bone models.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US