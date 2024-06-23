GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Indian Arthroscopy Society organises first workshop in Guntur

Published - June 23, 2024 08:43 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
President of Indian Arthroscopy Society S. Arumugam being honoured at a workshop in Guntur on Sunday.

President of Indian Arthroscopy Society S. Arumugam being honoured at a workshop in Guntur on Sunday.

 

Stating that there is much need for training surgeons in arthroscopy to provide better treatment to patients, President of Indian Arthroscopy Society (IAS) S. Arumugam on Sunday said they will organise such training workshops across the country.

Mr. Arumugam, who came from Chennai in Tamil Nadu, was participating in the one-day Continuing Medical Education and a workshop on arthroscopy surgery of knee joint, organised under the aegis of IAS in Guntur. Arthroscopy is a keyhole procedure to address problems of the knee joint. The conference mainly focussed on training young orthopaedic surgeons in arthroscopy. 

Organising secretary of IAS Chaitanya Ghanta said the trainings and workshops would benefit common people and medical professionals in efficiently delivering services to the patients. He said they were planning to organise more such workshops to train postgraduates and surgeons.

Eminent faculty members participated from Guntur, Vijayawada, Ongole and other cities and shared their experience on basic technics of arthroscopy. They also conducted a hands-on workshop for the delegates, by using original instruments and bone models.

