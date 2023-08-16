HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian Army to hold Agniveer Recruitment Rally at Narasaraopet from August 20

Candidates hailing from 13 districts in Andhra Pradesh can take part in the recruitment drive, says Palnadu Collector

August 16, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - NARASARAOPET

Sambasiva Rao M.
Palnadu Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti and Colonel Puneeth Kumar, Director of the Army Recruitment Office in Guntur, addressing the media at Narasaraopet on Wednesday.

Palnadu Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti and Colonel Puneeth Kumar, Director of the Army Recruitment Office in Guntur, addressing the media at Narasaraopet on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indian Army will organise an Agniveer Recruitment Rally for the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) from August 20 to 26 at Narasaraopet in Palnadu district.

Addressing the media on August 16 (Wednesday), Palnadu Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti and Colonel Puneeth Kumar, Director of Army Recruitment Office in Guntur, said that the recruitment rally, scheduled to be held at the District Sports Authority stadium, was open to the candidates hailing from 13 districts in Andhra Pradesh.

Arrangements are being made for food, drinking water, transportation, medical assistance, and other essential services for the candidates, said the Collector.

Colonel Puneeth Kumar said the recruitment rally was being organised by the Army Recruitment Office in Guntur under the aegis of the Head Quarters of Dakshin Bharat Area and the Head Quarters of the Recruiting Zone, Chennai.

The recruitment rally is meant for the candidates hailing from 13 districts —Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapur, Kadapa, Tirupati, Annamayya, Chittoor, Nellore, and Sri Sathya Sai.

Recruitments will be done for various categories including Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Tradesman (10th pass and 8th pass), and Agniveer Clerk/Store Keeper Technical.

Colonel Puneeth Kumar appealed to the candidates not to take the help of middlemen or touts, adding that the Army was committed to impartiality and merit-based selection when it came to recruitment.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / employment / defence

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.