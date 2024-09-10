GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Indian Army joins evacuation drive in Yeleru flood-hit areas in Kakinada district

Published - September 10, 2024 03:47 am IST

Appala Naidu Tippana 10237

KAKINADA

The Southern Command of the Indian Army has evacuated the affected people after a breach of the Eluru canal near Rajupalem was reported in the Kakinada district on the night of September 8. The Indian Army has responded to a request by the Andhra Pradesh State government for the relief operations in the Kakinada district. 

The Indian Army relief column, which was earlier stationed at Vijayawada for the relief operations of the Budameru flood, was deployed to Kakinada for the evacuation operation.

According to an official release issued by the Southern Command of the Indian Army (Secunderabad), the columns of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were on their way from Vijayawada to Kakinada to assist the evacuation and relief operations in Kakinada district. 

“An Army advance party is already on the way to the affected area (By Monday night). Their primary tasks include assessing the situation and coordinating with the District Collector of Kakinada. The remaining Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Army columns will move from Vijayawada to Kakinada at 6 am on September 10, 2024”, stated the official release.

EOM 

