Indian Army Calling founder receives BHRC Ashok Award in Srikakulam of Andhra Pradesh

August 29, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

:

Indian Army Calling Director B.V. Ramana received BHRC Ashok award in Srikakulam from Srikakulam District Senior Civil Judge R. Sanyasi Naidu and Additional Superintendent of Police J. Thippeswamy in Srikakulam for helping many rural students to get jobs in armed forces with his training programme.

Bharatiya Human Rights Council (BHRC) chairman Purna Chandrasahu and Rotary Club former president Mantri Venkata Swamy and others congratulated Mr. Ramana for helping around 250 youngsters to become Agniveers in a recent army recruitment rally conducted in Vizianagaram and other places.

Mr. Ramana said that his organisation was planning to establish defence training college in 40 acres of land to ensure overall training programme for the youngsters as a majority of them were unable to afford training programme in metro cities.

