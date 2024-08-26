Indian-American doctor hailing from Tirupati gunned down in U.S.A.

A 64-year-old Indian American physician hailing from Menakuru village of Naidupeta mandal in Tirupati district was gunned down by unknown assailants in the Tuscaloosa County in West-Central Alabama, United States, on August 23 (Friday).

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased is Dr. Peramsetty Ramesh Babu who had pursued his MBBS degree at S.V. Medical College in Tirupati and migrated to the USA some four decades ago.

Relatives of Dr. Ramesh Babu in his native village informed the local media about his demise. However, there was no confirmation about the circumstances that led to the shootout.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having pursued higher studies in medicine in the U.S.A., Dr. Ramesh Babu practised as a physician in Tuscaloosa and earned a good name. Dr. Ramesh Babu had founded multiple hospitals across the U.S.A. He is survived by his four children, all settled in the U.S.A.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Ramesh Babu was widely recognized for his contributions and received numerous accolades for his unwavering dedication.

Dr. Ramesh Babu maintained strong ties to his roots by donating to a school in his native village of Menakuru and contributing for the construction of a Sai Baba temple in the village. His younger brother, Peramsetti Ramaiah, is a senior leader of the Telugu Desam Party in Venkatagiri Assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, his relatives denied the speculation that Dr. Ramesh Babu’s body would be brought to Menakuru. “The prosecution authorities in the USA are yet to hand over the body to the family members. His cousins and relatives from the wife’s side are expected to fly to Montgomery after getting a clarity on the schedule for his last rites,” a senior functionary of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Tirupati Chapter, who is close to the doctor’s family, said.

A condolence meeting would be held in Tirupati, said IMA Central Committee member Dr. P. Ravi Raju, who was a junior to Dr. Ramesh Babu at S.V. Medical College in Tirupati.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.