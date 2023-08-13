INDIA will unseat Modi government in 2024, says CPI national secretary Binoy Viswam

August 13, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - ONGOLE

Alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre has failed to meet the aspirations of different sections of the society, Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha member Binoy Viswam has said that the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will bring down the NDA government.

Addressing the media here on August 13 (Sunday), Mr. Viswam, who was in Ongole to take part in the birth centenary celebrations of CPI former MP G. Yelamanda Reddy hailing from Prakasam district, said that all sections of people were suffering because of the ‘corporate-friendly‘ economic policies of the Narendra Modi government.

The 26 opposition parties including the Congress would evolve an action plan to expose the ‘misrule’ of the NDA government as a strong ‘anti-incumbency‘ wave was sweeping the nation, he said.

It was unfortunate the BJP remained a mute spectator to the violence in Manipur, he said. The BJP’s gameplan was to whip up communal passions to hide its failures on various fronts including creation of jobs and making available essential commodities at reasonable prices, he said.

The threat of rewriting the Constitution by the BJP-led dispensation loomed large, he feared and exhorted all democratic and secular forces to unite to uphold the democratic values enshrined in the Constitution. ‘‘Those who sided with the Britishers during the freedom struggle are posing as patriots and trying to revive the Manu Smriti-based rule in the nation,” said Mr. Viswam.

Bus yatra

Earlier, CPI State Secretary K. Ramakrishna said taking inspiration from the struggles launched by the Communist veteran Yelamanda Reddy in support of the toiling masses, the party would embark on a bus yatra from Visakhapatnam to Tirupati on August 17 to expose the ‘anti-people‘ policies of the BJP-led Centre and the YSRCP which provided overt support to the ‘sectarian‘ agenda of the BJP.

“Development has come to standstill as the State’s debts have reached unsustainable levels under the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime. The State also witnessed a flight of industries as the YSRCP harassed industrialists. A leading industrial group in Chittoor district shifted to Telangana, fearing the demand for kickbacks made by the YSRCP,” he said.

He said it was unfortunate that the YSRCP denied the democratic right of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu to hold public meetings even in his home district of Chittoor. Alleging that the police gave a ‘free hand‘ to YSRCP activists to attack Mr. Naidu’s convoy, they went to the extent of foisting cases against Mr. Naidu and the TDP activists.

