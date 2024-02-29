India will lead world in science and technology by 2047, says former DRDO Chairman

February 29, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Former Chairman of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and scientific advisor to the Minister of Defence G. Satheesh Reddy envisaged India as leading the world in the science and technology (S&T) by 2047.

Speaking on ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat in S&T’ at a programme organised jointly by Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM) and Voice of Tirupati Academicians (VTA) at SV University here on Thursday, he termed former President Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam as the ‘Father of indigenous defence technology’ who relentlessly pursued the ‘Atmanirbhar’ dream.

Dr. Satheesh stressed the need to go indigenous to realise the government’s dream of a developed India (Viksit Bharat) and pointed out a fall in dependence on foreign countries for defence equipment.

“We have successfully launched 58 indigenously developed PSLV vehicles, Chandrayaan and Gaganyaan, etc. We are the third largest in terms of publication of research papers,” he said, hinting at the need to maintain the fast pace to lead the world by 2047.

SVU Vice-Chancellor V. Srikanth Reddy recalled the strides made by India in S&T in the 21st century. ABRSM national joint secretary Gunta Laxman, State president Y.V. Rami Reddy, vice-president C. Vani and VTA convener M. Rajasekhar were present.