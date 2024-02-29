GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India will lead world in science and technology by 2047, says former DRDO Chairman

February 29, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
DRDO former Chairman and Scientific Advisor to the Minister of Defence G. Satheesh Reddy lights a lamp ahead of delivering a talk on ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat in science and technology’ at SV University in Tirupati on Thursday.

DRDO former Chairman and Scientific Advisor to the Minister of Defence G. Satheesh Reddy lights a lamp ahead of delivering a talk on ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat in science and technology’ at SV University in Tirupati on Thursday.

Former Chairman of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and scientific advisor to the Minister of Defence G. Satheesh Reddy envisaged India as leading the world in the science and technology (S&T) by 2047.

Speaking on ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat in S&T’ at a programme organised jointly by Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM) and Voice of Tirupati Academicians (VTA) at SV University here on Thursday, he termed former President Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam as the ‘Father of indigenous defence technology’ who relentlessly pursued the ‘Atmanirbhar’ dream.

Dr. Satheesh stressed the need to go indigenous to realise the government’s dream of a developed India (Viksit Bharat) and pointed out a fall in dependence on foreign countries for defence equipment.

“We have successfully launched 58 indigenously developed PSLV vehicles, Chandrayaan and Gaganyaan, etc. We are the third largest in terms of publication of research papers,” he said, hinting at the need to maintain the fast pace to lead the world by 2047.

SVU Vice-Chancellor V. Srikanth Reddy recalled the strides made by India in S&T in the 21st century. ABRSM national joint secretary Gunta Laxman, State president Y.V. Rami Reddy, vice-president C. Vani and VTA convener M. Rajasekhar were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.