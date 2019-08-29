India ready to give fitting reply to aggressors: Venkaiah

Scientists play a key role in the progress of a nation and it is good to see that organisations such as the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) and the DRDO are developing weapon systems with advanced technology, Vice- President M. Venkaiah Naidu has said.

Modern weapons

Speaking at the golden jubilee celebrations of te NSTL here on Wednesday, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said, “India is one of the oldest civilisations with peace being the core tenet. But it is important to build modern weapons to safeguard the country from external aggression and protect its sovereignty.”

“India has always been attacked and colonised. It has never been an aggressor. But now, we are ready to give a fitting reply to any aggressor,” he said.

“Unfortunately, we have a neighbouring country that is abetting terrorism. It does not realise that its misadventure can prove to be disastrous for it,” he said.

On the Kashmir issue, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said, “Jammu & Kashmir has always been an integral part of India, and since 1954, there have been regular Assembly elections there.”

On PoK

“We do not interfere in the matters of other countries, and we do not want anyone to interfere in ours. There is no discussion with any neighbouring country on J&K, and the only discussion remaining is freeing the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and bringing it under our framework,” he said.

Appreciating NSTL’s 50-year journey, he said the strength of a nation depended on the development of the academic sector, economy, and science and technology.

“Research and development plays a key role in a nation’s progress, and scientists should be abreast of the changing scenario,” he added.

Expressing happiness that the heavyweight torpedo, ‘Varunastra’, which was designed by the NSTL, had 90% indigenous components, he said, “Make-in-India is a mission, and the onus is now on the scientists to make it a success.”

“Today, we are among the top few nations to have our own technology to build nuclear submarines, ICBMs (ballistic missiles), main battle tank, and our satellite technology is now being sought-after by others,” he said.

National missions

Mr. Naidu also said that schemes such as Skill India, Make-in-India, Digital India, Swachh Bharat and ‘Beti Bachao and Beti Padao’ should not be looked as political statements, but as national missions.

Earlier, he laid the stone for the sports and swimming pool complex and married officers’ accommodation at the NSTL, gave away awards to eight employees, felicitated N. Vedachalam, Department of Space, released a ‘photo essay’ highlighting NSTL’s 50 years, and handed over the ‘New Generation Sahayak system’, which was designed by the NSTL-DRDO, to the Indian Navy.

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, DRDO Chairman G. Satheesh Reddy, NSTL Director O.R. Nandagopan, DG, Naval Systems and Materials, Sameer V Kamath, and Chief Post Master General, AP Circle, Col. M. Elisha spoke.