India reaching out to vulnerable sections, says Governor

December 18, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Centre has been introducing several welfare schemes for the vulnerable sections of the society, said Governor S. Abdul Nazeer. Speaking at the launch of ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ at the Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) campus here on Monday, he said that the various ministries and departments of the Centre as well as State governments were involved in the process to ensure the widest possible participation to realise the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’.

.

“The Yatra is aimed at ensuring that the benefits of all the welfare schemes reach their intended beneficiaries, and that no eligible person is left out of the journey of development. The country can not prosper if the poor are left behind,” Mr. Nazeer observed, highlighting the importance of inclusive development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, he formally flagged off the campaign vehicle meant to highlight the many welfare schemes. MLC Cipai Subramanyam, Mayor R. Sireesha, SPMVV Vice-Chancellor D. Bharathi, Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy and MCT Commissioner D. Haritha were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.