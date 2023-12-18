GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India reaching out to vulnerable sections, says Governor

December 18, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Governor S. Abdul Nazeer lights a lamp to launch the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' in Tirupati on Monday along side City Mayor R. Sireesha, SPMVV Vice-Chancellor D. Bharathi, Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy and MCT Commissioner D. Haritha.

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer lights a lamp to launch the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ in Tirupati on Monday along side City Mayor R. Sireesha, SPMVV Vice-Chancellor D. Bharathi, Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy and MCT Commissioner D. Haritha.

The Centre has been introducing several welfare schemes for the vulnerable sections of the society, said Governor S. Abdul Nazeer. Speaking at the launch of ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ at the Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) campus here on Monday, he said that the various ministries and departments of the Centre as well as State governments were involved in the process to ensure the widest possible participation to realise the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’.

“The Yatra is aimed at ensuring that the benefits of all the welfare schemes reach their intended beneficiaries, and that no eligible person is left out of the journey of development. The country can not prosper if the poor are left behind,” Mr. Nazeer observed, highlighting the importance of inclusive development.

Earlier, he formally flagged off the campaign vehicle meant to highlight the many welfare schemes. MLC Cipai Subramanyam, Mayor R. Sireesha, SPMVV Vice-Chancellor D. Bharathi, Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy and MCT Commissioner D. Haritha were present.

