India progressing well in radio pharmaceuticals, says former IAEA Director

VISAKHAPATNAM

01 March 2021 18:33 IST

‘Advancements in nuclear diagnostic imaging have led to significant ease in the diagnosis of chronic disorders’

Nuclear medicine has witnessed a number of technological advances with its applications ranging from diagnostics to therapeutics and India is progressing well in radio pharmaceuticals, former Director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Meera Venkatesh has said.

Participating as the chief guest at the valedictory of the National Science Week celebrations at GITAM Deemed to be University here on Monday, Dr. Meera, who is also former former Director of BARC Radio Pharmaceuticals Division, said that after establishing BARC-Dhruva research reactor several radionuclides were produced for healthcare. The establishment of 20 Med cyclotrons and 350 Nuclear Medicine Centres and innumerable X ray and CT centres shows how the country was using nuclear medicine in the healthcare sector.

She said that several technological advancements in nuclear diagnostic imaging have led to significant ease in the diagnosis, treatment and management of chronic and critical disorders. She also briefed about the use of radiation to treat cancer and in cardiology.

GITAM Deemed to be University Vice-Chancellor K. Sivaramakrishna said that when young people contribute their ideas and energy to addressing social issues, they begin to see themselves as capable leaders who can make significant contribution to the lives of others. Youth, who might otherwise feel academically or socially inferior to their peers, should realise that their unique strengths would be needed to build a better world, he added.

GITAM Vice-Chancellor N. Siva Prasad and Science Dean A. Subrahmanyam were among those who participated in the programme.