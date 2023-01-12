India poised to become third largest automobile manufacturer: Gadkari

January 12, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - MUMBAI

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday that India was poised to become the third largest automobile manufacturer in the world and foreseen robust traction for the growth of the electric auto industry. The ₹7.5 lakh-crore automobile industry has the potential to expand to a ₹50 lakh crore market..

He was speaking in Mumbai after unveiling the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship car in the majestic backdrop of the Gateway of India, that would fire on the roads of Hyderabad in February.

Mr. Gadkari also spent the day earlier at the Auto Expo and said was amazed at the rapid strides made by Indian automakers in the electric space.

“India has the potential to become a world leader in automobile manufacturing. Now, we are in the third position, after China and the U.S.. Soon, we will be in the first position,” he said.

“Every expressway in India is capable of having such races. By the end of 2024, we will make road standards on par with the U.S. Our highways are open for such racing,” the Union Minister said.

While Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that Mumbai was the country’s pride and such Formula races should also be hosted in the State. “Now we have Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg between Nagpur and Mumbai. We can host Formula racing on this expressway and several other places in Maharashtra,” he said.

“We should be your next host,” he told the organisers of Formula E.

Earlier, Telangana IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao showcased Hyderabad’s potentiality in organising the Formula E race and welcomed Mumbaikars to witness the breathtaking car race beginning February 5 and continuing through February 11. He thanked the Chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra for extending all the support.

“The dream to host this race has been cherished for a long time, and I’m proud that Telangana is hosting it. But this is an achievement for the country, and I’m proud of it,” Mr. Rao said, adding that Telangana would be hosting the Formula E race for the next four years.