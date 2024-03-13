ADVERTISEMENT

India poised to become semiconductor manufacturing hub providing vast employment opportunities, says expert

March 13, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - TADEPALLIGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

BITSILICA Manager M. Naga Sitaram addressing students at National Institute of Technology-Andhra Pradesh (NIT-AP) in Tadepalligudem on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

BITSILICA Manager M. Naga Sitaram on Wednesday said that India is set to become a semircondutor manufacturing hub providing vast employment opportunities. BITSILICA is a Hyderabad-based firm engaged in the manufacturing of semiconductors and embedded industry. 

Addressing the gathering of students at the National Institute of Technology-Andhra Pradesh (NIT-AP) here on Wednesday, Mr. Sitaram said that India at present importing semiconductors but many companies are evincing interest to set up manufacturing units in India. 

“The India Semiconductor Mission under the Digital India Corporation is encouraging the manufacturing of semiconductors. The budding engineering students can explore the employment opportunities,” Mr. Sitaram added. NIT-A.P. Registrar P. Dinesh Shankar Reddy and other teaching staff were present.  

