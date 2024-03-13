GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India poised to become semiconductor manufacturing hub providing vast employment opportunities, says expert

March 13, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - TADEPALLIGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau
BITSILICA Manager M. Naga Sitaram addressing students at National Institute of Technology-Andhra Pradesh (NIT-AP) in Tadepalligudem on Wednesday.

BITSILICA Manager M. Naga Sitaram addressing students at National Institute of Technology-Andhra Pradesh (NIT-AP) in Tadepalligudem on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

BITSILICA Manager M. Naga Sitaram on Wednesday said that India is set to become a semircondutor manufacturing hub providing vast employment opportunities. BITSILICA is a Hyderabad-based firm engaged in the manufacturing of semiconductors and embedded industry. 

Addressing the gathering of students at the National Institute of Technology-Andhra Pradesh (NIT-AP) here on Wednesday, Mr. Sitaram said that India at present importing semiconductors but many companies are evincing interest to set up manufacturing units in India. 

“The India Semiconductor Mission under the Digital India Corporation is encouraging the manufacturing of semiconductors. The budding engineering students can explore the employment opportunities,” Mr. Sitaram added. NIT-A.P. Registrar P. Dinesh Shankar Reddy and other teaching staff were present.  

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.