India poised to become a developed country by the year 2047, says Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

December 09, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the NDA Government took significant steps for the transformation of India into a developed country by the year 2047 with due focus on inclusive growth and exuded confidence that it would reach the milestone. To ensure that no eligible beneficiary was left out of the slew of welfare schemes being implemented on a saturation basis, Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was being organised to create awareness among them. This would ensure that the schemes reached the targeted sections down to the grassroot level, she observed.

Launching Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Rayanapadu here, Ms. Sitharaman said Modi ki Guarantee vehicles were touring every nook and corner to throw light on a host of schemes like Ayushman Bharat, PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Jan Dhan bank accounts, PM Awas Yojana and PM Kisan. She said the economy had been making rapid strides and exuded confidence that it would reach greater heights in the coming years in spite of roadblocks on the way.

Home Minister T. Vanitha said the Union and the State governments were implementing various schemes to reduce poverty and that India has earned global recognition as an emerging power. Prime Minister Narendra and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy were in the forefront of women empowerment.

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao said the Central government took initiatives for the uplift of all sections of society, especially women and youth, and they should avail of the benefits meant for them.

Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad said India changed a lot and the economy rose from the 9th to 4th position in the world under the leadership of Mr. Modi. Later, Ms. Sitharaman distributed cheques for a sum of nearly ₹8.10 crore towards bank loans to the self - help groups, and interacted with the beneficiaries of various schemes.

