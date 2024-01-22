India on the right path to achieve energy efficiency: Coal India Ltd CMD P.M. Prasad

January 22, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Coal India Limited (CIL) chairman and managing director (CMD) P.M. Prasad during an interactive session with students at the PB Siddhartha College of Arts and Science on Monday said that India is on the right path to achieve energy security.

“We are working hard towards reaching this goal,” he added. Mr. Prasad said they are initiating various steps to improve the quality of coal and are working on innovative measures in exploration, extraction and distribution of coal.

He said they have also taken up initiatives towards achieving Net Zero emission targets, rejuvenating field areas after coal extraction and following sustainable business practises.

“Despite being the second largest producer of coal, we are importing it from other countries because it is not sufficient. We are working towards reducing the imports,” he said, adding that the country is lagging behind in explorations and needs to set aside more funds to explore new reserves.

When asked how long the coal reserves in the country will last, Mr Prasad responded that there is enough for 150-200 years. “For the financial year 2023-24, CIL has set the target of 780 million tonnes of coal production,” he said.

Mr. Prasad further added that they were preparing to produce 100 million tonnes of coal-based gas. “This may ensure the last mile connectivity in supplying power to every nook and corner of the country, he said.

“Being one of the leading public sector undertakings (PSU), we are contributing well above 2% net profit statutory target of Corporate Social Responsibility(CSR) and spending around ₹580 crore per annum. We are also taking measures to safeguard the employee safety,” he said.