India not a sanctuary for illegal immigrants: Bitta

Tirumala

14 March 2020 22:18 IST

CAA, NRC are required, says AIATF chairman

All India Anti-Terrorist Front (AIATF) chairman Maninderjit Singh Bitta said that the country is not a ‘dharamshala’ (sanctuary) for illegal immigrants.

“India is not a ‘dharamshala’ for outsiders to sneak in unlawfully and claim the rights that are extended to citizens. It is unfortunate that illegal immigrants from neighboring countries of Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are bent on securing rights that are only offered to native citizens by securing false identity papers. This should not be allowed to happen,” Mr. Bitta said.

“The country has always belonged to Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians, and will continue to remain so. It is only the native residents who can claim the right over the land irrespective of the religion they belong to, and not outsiders who are gaining illegal entry into the country,” he said.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Mr. Bitta said that the Constitutional (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Registry of Citizens are required in the larger interests of the country. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi deserves credit for this,” Mr. Bitta said.