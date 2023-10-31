ADVERTISEMENT

I.N.D.I.A.-like alliance needed in Andhra Pradesh, says CPI-M

October 31, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - KURNOOL

The State government has thoroughly let down the farmers and has done nothing for the drought-hit mandals of Kurnool district, says Ashok Dhawale

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

CPI(M) politburo member Ashok Dhawale addressing the media in Kurnool on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: U. Subramanyam

Communist Party of India (Marxist) politburo member Ashok Dhawale has envisaged the need for a strong non-BJP alliance to take roots in the State of Andhra Pradesh.

Buoyed at the successful launch of a bus yatra from Adoni in Kurnool district on Monday, which is one of the three plying across the State, the party leaders addressed the media on Tuesday to discuss the future course of action.

It was in this context that Mr. Dhawale underlined the need for an ‘I.N.D.I.A.-like’ alliance in the State that would take all non-BJP parties on board to ensure a secular, democratic and progressive future for Andhra Pradesh. He went hammer and tongs at the BJP-led NDA regime at the Centre and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in the state for “wreaking havoc” on the people, especially the farmers, the working classes and the artisans.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The State government has thoroughly let down the farmers and has done nothing for the drought-hit mandals, which are aplenty in Kurnool district. Irrigation projects remain at a standstill, which has further worsened the farmers’ conditions. The Centre has done precious little for the State on this front,” Mr. Dhawale fumed.

He was especially unhappy with the Central government ‘unilaterally’ proceeding ahead with installation of smart meters, a step he said would spell doom for the farming community. “The State government has remained indifferent to the proposal, which is a worrying development.”

After covering the entire State, the three bus yatras will culminate in Vijayawada on November 15 for a massive public meeting to be addressed by national secretary Sitaram Yechury.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US