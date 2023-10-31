I.N.D.I.A.-like alliance needed in Andhra Pradesh, says CPI-M

October 31, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - KURNOOL

Communist Party of India (Marxist) politburo member Ashok Dhawale has envisaged the need for a strong non-BJP alliance to take roots in the State of Andhra Pradesh.

Buoyed at the successful launch of a bus yatra from Adoni in Kurnool district on Monday, which is one of the three plying across the State, the party leaders addressed the media on Tuesday to discuss the future course of action.

It was in this context that Mr. Dhawale underlined the need for an ‘I.N.D.I.A.-like’ alliance in the State that would take all non-BJP parties on board to ensure a secular, democratic and progressive future for Andhra Pradesh. He went hammer and tongs at the BJP-led NDA regime at the Centre and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in the state for “wreaking havoc” on the people, especially the farmers, the working classes and the artisans.

“The State government has thoroughly let down the farmers and has done nothing for the drought-hit mandals, which are aplenty in Kurnool district. Irrigation projects remain at a standstill, which has further worsened the farmers’ conditions. The Centre has done precious little for the State on this front,” Mr. Dhawale fumed.

He was especially unhappy with the Central government ‘unilaterally’ proceeding ahead with installation of smart meters, a step he said would spell doom for the farming community. “The State government has remained indifferent to the proposal, which is a worrying development.”

After covering the entire State, the three bus yatras will culminate in Vijayawada on November 15 for a massive public meeting to be addressed by national secretary Sitaram Yechury.