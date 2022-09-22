India is progressing at a rapid pace, says Union Minister Nitin Gadhkari

The Minister addressed students of Vignan University at the 10th convocation, Krishna M. Ella, Kidambi Srikanth, MV Reddy and MM Keeravani awarded honourary doctorates

Union Minister for Transport and Highways Nitin Gadhkari has said India is progressing at a rapid pace, inspired by the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to develop the country into a $5 trillion economy.

Mr. Gadhkari was addressing the 10th convocation of Vignan University on Thursday. Stating that the dream of Mr. Modi was possible, he said that future lay in the conversion of knowledge into wealth and reminded about the slogan “Atma Nirbhar Bharat.”

“Rainwater conservation would solve many water problems in the country. Production of edible oil should be increased and we are spending ₹16 lakh crore on fossil fuels. Fuel should be generated from agro products to make anna daata as urjah daata,” said Mr. Gadhkari while suggesting that Vignan University should open a special department for producing green hydrogen from water through electrolysis. He advised the students to be the giver of employment rather than a seeker of employment and on the values of education, commitment, social responsibility, and consciousness.

The university offered a Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) on chairman and MD of Bharat Biotech Krishna M. Ella, MD of Astra Microwave Products M.V. Reddy and badminton champion Kidambi Srikanth. Music composer, singer, and lyricist, M.M. Keeravani was awarded Doctor of Arts in absentia.

Mr. Krishna M. Ella said that wealth could be earned by addressing the problems of society. Srikanth Kidambi said that he had learnt many things in his life in the moments of crisis. He advised the students to be self-supportive and love what they were pursuing.

Chairman Lavu Rathiah, MP and Vice Chairman Lavu Srikrishnadevaraylu, also spoke. The MP said that the Union Minister was a management guru, who had the credit of laying roads extending up to 90,000 km.

Vice-Chancellor P. Nagabhusan said that 1,842 degrees were awarded, of which 1,303 were from the engineering stream. Along with the degrees, 20 academic gold medals, 21 best outgoing student awards, one chairman gold medal, and three endowment awards for best NCC, NSS, and social engagement, 1 Best Leader award, and 1 Exemplary Student award were given away at the ceremony.