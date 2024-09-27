ADVERTISEMENT

India International Aquaculture Expo 2024 begins in West Godavari

Published - September 27, 2024 07:58 pm IST - UNDI (WEST GODAVARI)

The Hindu Bureau

Undi MLA K. Raghurama Krishna Raju inaugurating 49th edition of the India International Aquaculture Expo 2024 at Undi in West Godavari district on Friday.

Undi MLA K. Raghurama Krishna Raju and District Collector Ch. Nagarani on Friday inaugurated a two-day 49th edition of the India International Aquaculture Expo (IIAE) 2024 at Undi in West Godavari district. Addressing the stakeholders, Mr. Krishna Raju appealed to the progressive aqua farmers to explore the technologies in cultivation, harvesting and post-harvesting being displayed at the expo. 

The aqua farmers and aqua exporters and other stakeholders turned up for the expo and enquired about the emerging technologies, and the new policies and challenges. Former MP B. Masthan Rao, A.P. Aqua Dealers Association president Ch. Krishnam Raju, , A.P. Fish Farmers Association president N. Venkatarama Raju and other stakeholders spoke on the issues of aqua sector.

