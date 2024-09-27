India International Aquaculture Expo 2024 begins in West Godavari

Undi MLA K. Raghurama Krishna Raju and District Collector Ch. Nagarani on Friday inaugurated a two-day 49th edition of the India International Aquaculture Expo (IIAE) 2024 at Undi in West Godavari district. Addressing the stakeholders, Mr. Krishna Raju appealed to the progressive aqua farmers to explore the technologies in cultivation, harvesting and post-harvesting being displayed at the expo.

The aqua farmers and aqua exporters and other stakeholders turned up for the expo and enquired about the emerging technologies, and the new policies and challenges. Former MP B. Masthan Rao, A.P. Aqua Dealers Association president Ch. Krishnam Raju, , A.P. Fish Farmers Association president N. Venkatarama Raju and other stakeholders spoke on the issues of aqua sector.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.