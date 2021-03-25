India Housing Forum A.P. Chapter launched

Representatives from various sectors participate in the event

India Housing Forum Andhra Pradesh Chapter, formed jointly by the Habitat for Humanity India and the Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation, was launched by N. Bharath Gupta, Managing Director, Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation Ltd, and Rajan Samuel, MD, Habitat for Humanity India at a programme here on Thursday.

Mr. Gupta said that the ‘Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu’, envisioned by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, was one of the largest comprehensive programmes in the world to provide housing for over three million families from the economically weaker sections. He opined that it was an example of how a government-led programme on housing would holistically impact the people of A.P. The India Housing Forum was a significant step in that direction.

MD of Habitat for Humanity India Rajan Samuel said that the housing sector would be a key driver for economic and social recovery as India emerges from the COVID-19 crisis. The company would provide housing and household support services as a knowledge partner for the project.

Industry leaders like Mahindra Home Finance, Ultratech Cement Private Limited, Balmer Lawrie And Company Limited, Svatantra Micro Housing Finance Corporation Limited, Parryware and ESAF Small Finance Bank were the partners of the India Housing Forum.

Nearly 100 delegates from diverse sectors such as corporates, NGOs, academicians, housing supply chain, construction companies and technology providers participated in the event. The key themes emerging from the forum looked at convergence, synergy and inclusive partnerships between the public, private and people for addressing the housing deficit.

Technical support

Earlier, speaking to media persons who met him, Mr. Rajan said that the organisation was providing technical support to the Government of A.P. in designing programmes, training of officers and housing support services. The government had taken up the construction of 2,500 houses as a pilot project in Chittoor district.

Habitat for Humanity was working in 26 States in India but the level of engagement with the different State governments varies, he added.