India has a shortage of 15 lakh doctors, says National Board of Examinations Executive Officer

April 27, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - TIRUPATI

National Board of Examinations (Medical Sciences) Executive Officer Minu Bajpai on April 27 (Thursday) said that there was a shortage of 15 lakh Medical Officers in the country.

Dr. Bajpai, who participated in the 12th convocation of Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), a medical university being run by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), at Mahati Auditorium here, called for strategic initiatives to increase the number of MBBS and PG seats in medical colleges.

“There is an imminent need to bolster human resources in all public health institutions in the country. The SVIMS has been working with an impeccable service motif for the last three decades,” he said.

Dr. Bajpai said that more than 2 lakh candidates were appearing for the NEET examination every year even as only 91,925 seats were available in 612 medical colleges in the country. He underscored the need for implementing satellite skill centres and timely reforms to give a new lease of life to healthcare services.

Participating in the programme, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy said that the State government and the TTD were giving a top priority to improving health infrastructure in Tirupati.

TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy said that the SVIMS and Padmavathi Medical College were emerging as the best institutions in the country. He said that apart from providing free meals to the in-patients and attendants at the hospitals, the students were included to avail of the facility.

The passing-out MBBS students were administered oath by the university authorities.