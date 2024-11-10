 />
India gifts two water-jet propelled Fast Interceptor Craft to Mozambique

The two FICs will aid the Government of Mozambique in its effort to combat maritime terrorism and ongoing insurgency in Cabo Delgado province

Published - November 10, 2024 07:12 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao

As part of its capacity-building engagements with friendly foreign nations of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), the Government of India has gifted two water-jet propelled Fast Interceptor Craft (FIC) to the Government of Mozambique, according to a release from the Eastern Naval Command (ENC).

The FICs were transshipped by INS Gharial from its home port in Visakhapatnam to Nacala, Mozambique, in Africa.

The handing over ceremony was attended by the High Commissioner of India in Mozambique, Robert Shetkintong, India’s newly appointed Defence Adviser at Maputo Colonel Puneet Attri, and the Commanding Officer of INS Gharial Commander Rajan Chib.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of National Defence Augusto Casimiro Mueio formally accepted the vessels on behalf of the Government of Mozambique.

These water-jet-propelled boats have a top speed of 45 knots and a range of 200 nautical miles at 12 knots. They can carry a crew of five personnel and are equipped with machine guns and bullet-resistant cabins.

The two FICs will significantly aid the Government of Mozambique in its effort to combat maritime terrorism and ongoing insurgency in the Cabo Delgado province.

To bolster the efforts of the Government of Mozambique for maritime security, the Government of India had gifted two large Interceptor vessels in 2019, followed by two FICs of the same class in January 2022.

Preferred partner

The Indian Navy has been seen by several nations in the IOR as the preferred partner for maritime security. The Indian Navy has been collaborating with several friendly littorals of the IOR to equip and train their maritime security forces to counter maritime security challenges like piracy, drug and human trafficking, Illegal Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing, maritime terrorism.

The Indian Navy has also been the first responder to provide Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) support to several nations in the region during natural calamities and other contingencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published - November 10, 2024 07:12 pm IST

