India emerged as key player in global space sector, says Advisor to Defence Ministry G. Satheesh Reddy

Youth has a pivotal role in achieving the goal of ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’, said Scientific Advisor to the Ministry of Defence G. Satheesh Reddy, here on February 11 (Saturday).

Delivering a talk on ‘Self-reliant India- Role of Indian Youth’ on KBN College campus, Dr. Reddy urged the students to set high goals and excel in their chosen career areas.

Speaking about the space sector, he said it was one of the priority areas for the Government at the Centre. Stating that India had emerged as a key player in the global space sector, he said though the country had started its space journey from the scratch some decades ago, it was acknowledged today as a leading space power.

“India has had the maximum success ratio in the world for its flagship space launching vehicle—Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV),” he said.

“The thrust is on indigenous development now,” he said, explaining the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV), a space launch vehicle designed, developed and operated by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to launch satellites and other space objects into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbits.

‘Gaganyaan’ by 2024

Referring to mission Chandrayaan launched by the ISRO in October 2008 which operated till August 2009, he said that another flagship programme is underway and that it included the Human Space Flight Centre or the ‘Gaganyaan project’ under which the Government plans to send India’s “first crewed flight in space in 2024.”

He said the list of India’s achievements in the space industry was quite long and informed that the ISRO had launched over 100 satellites and had immense in-house satellite-building capabilities.

“Revolutionary changes in last 7-8 years”

Dr. Reddy said the country had witnessed revolutionary changes in the last 7-8 years. In the past, 80 % of the IIT pass-outs migrated offshores, seeing good career prospects. But today, 77 % of the students choose to stay put here and contribute to development of the nation. He added that the number of start-ups in the country has gone up from 460 five years ago to over 90,000 today.

“The world recognises the strength of our youth population today. India would contribute 40 % of the skilled workforce to the world in future,” he said.

He said that for some reason, the basic sciences were neglected for a few years, but the focus has been brought back to the need for scientific research. He cited the example of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), a group of premier institutes established to integrate education with research.

He said that the New Education Policy also focused on practical learning, skill development and research work.

