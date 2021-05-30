India emerged as a global power under Modi’s leadership: Somu

VIJAYAWADA

30 May 2021

‘As Prime Minister, he holds an impeccable record’

India has emerged as a global power under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP State president Somu Veerraju has said.

Addressing the media here on Sunday after participating in the service activities undertaken to mark the completion of seven years as Prime Minister by Mr. Modi, the BJP leader said that the ‘Make-in-India’ campaign enabled the country to manufacture advanced weapons at affordable prices. The country had also become the world’s vaccine hub, Mr. Veerraju said.

Coming to governance, Mr. Modi’s record had been impeccable over the last seven years. The Congress party’s more than 40-year rule pales in comparison, he observed.

Mr. Veerraju said India was now in a position to supply weapons to buyers abroad and, on the vaccine front, it acquired the capability to export to other countries.

He expressed regret that some foreign media houses unleashed a negative propaganda on the Modi government with vested interests, but they could neither dent his image nor distract him from achieving his goals.

Referring to the performance of the YSRCP government in the last two years, Mr. Veerraju said it was an utter failure, particularly in containing the COVID-19 pandemic as there was basically no advanced plan to check its spread.

The BJP demanded that the government allocate ₹3,000 crore for containing the virus. Instead, huge amounts were being spent on populist schemes, he added.

‘Family-centric parties’

He alleged that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu had joined hands with the Congress to trounce Mr. Modi. “It is nothing but insulting the Backward Classes, to which Mr. Modi belongs,” Mr. Veerraju alleged.

Both the YSRCP and TDP were family-centric parties, and their governments had become synonymous with corruption, he said.