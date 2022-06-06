India continues to play a vital role in space technology, says ISRO scientist

Staff Reporter June 06, 2022 18:19 IST

‘New rockets will be able to carry humans for research in space’

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)-SHAR scientist-G T.V.S. Kurmanth on Monday said that India would continue to be in top place as far as space technology and research were concerned with the constant support from the government for the scientists. He gave a lecture on Rocket Science and Technology in Satya Institute of Technology and Management (SITAM)-Vizianagaram. Speaking on the occasion, he said that upcoming GSLV rockets would prove India’s potentiality in space technology. He said that new rockets would be able to carry humans for research in space. SITAM College Principal D.V. Ramamurthy and Director Majji Sasibhusana Rao were present in the meeting.



