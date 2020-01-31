India can make a satellite within four weeks, says Chandrayan-1 Project Director

Chandrayan-1 Project Director Mylswamy Annadurai on Friday said that space research and technology had been providing many opportunities for young and talented engineers of the country. He said that continuous research in space technology would be a boon for youngsters to get jobs as well as to continue research. He formally inaugurated 14th edition of STEPCONE, a Tech Fest, in GMRIT Rajam of Srikakulam district.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Annadurai said that that India was in a position to make a satellite in just four weeks and it was an indication of its capability in space technology.

GMRIT Principal C.L.V.R.S.V. Prasad and Vice Principal J. Raja Murugadoss said that STEPCONE had turned into a great platform for students to showcase their knowledge and creativity. They said that Go-Kart Championship, AI Hackathon and Mock UNI and other events would ensure fun and knowledge for the students.

GMR Varalakshmi Foundation CEO G. Rajendra Prasad, Chief Operating Officer L.M. Laxmana Murthy, Faculty Convener of the programme P. Ramana and others were present in the inaugural session. Students from different parts of the country would involve in various activities till Sunday in the GMRIT campus, the organisers said.