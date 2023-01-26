India became a great nation due to its Constitution: Somu Veerraju

January 26, 2023 12:10 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP State president Somu Veerraju hailed the Constitution as an instrument that made India a great nation and the world’s largest democracy which every citizen is proud of.

“China might be the most populous country but it is not a democracy and monarchy is still continuing in Britain whereas India emerged as a global power by virtue of it being a democracy built on the foundation of its Constitution that has a few parallels,” he said.

Unfurling the national flag at the BJP office in Vijayawada on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day on January 26, Mr. Veerraju said various democratic institutions stood India in good stead and its Presidential system is unique. “It is the Constitution that made the rise of a tea vendor to the exalted position of Prime Minister possible,” he said.

Eminent persons such as A.P.J. Abdul Kalam raised the stature of the office of President of India. Mr. Veerraju further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was striving to make India a great nation whose importance cannot be overlooked.

“India is becoming stronger by the day whereas Pakistan is spending a fortune on defence even as its people were fighting on the streets for daily ration due to the unprecedented economic crisis prevalent in that country. Today, India is holding the presidency of the Group of Twenty nations.”

“No country could ignore India as it made rapid strides in diverse fields over the years amidst heavy odds that were stacked against it. Every individual should rededicate to the national well-being and progress on this day that marks the coming into force of the Constitution, Mr. Veerraju said.