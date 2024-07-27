India-Australia FTA yielding astonishing results, says Australian envoy Philip Green

Indo-Australian trade is on a great trajectory owing to the recently floated Free Trade Agreement – Economic Cooperation and Tradement (ECTA) and the exports from India to Australia have gone up substantially. Australia is actively explorieng possibilities in building Amaravati capital city in Andhra Pradesh (AP), said Australian High Commissioner Philip Green.

Speaking to The Hindu, before meeting the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh N. Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravati, Mr. Green said, “Last five years, India’s exports to the world have gone up by about 37% but in the same period, India’s exports of goods to Australia were up by 66%, nearly twice as much.”

The results of the recently signed ECTA ( Economic Co-operation and Trade Agreement) are astonishing. There is a 77% utilisation rate by traders and key sectors in the last four months of this year, Indian exports of apparels reportedly have gone up more than 20%, iron and steel up by 25%, agriculture exports up by 30%.

Opportunities in India

Mr. Green, explaining the purpose of his visit to Amaravati, said that he came to congratulate Mr. Naidu as for his landmark victory and wish him another term as CM. The visit is also aimed at exploring development opportunities in Amaravati capital. “We can talk about number of sectors where Australia has interest in engaging - Education, Agriculture, water management, Green Energy Supply Chain etc. You may know, Canberra, the capital of Australia was developed from three sheep farms. And it’s now one of the most beautiful capitals in the world. I’ll be listening very carefully to what Chief Minister Mr. Naidu has to say on the plans for Amaravati,” he said.

Australia is also focused on export of clean coal, critical minerals for green hydrogen, green battery manufacture, green steel, iron ore and solar panels needed for roof tops. “Mr. Modi wants over ten million roofs with solar panels across the country which is a huge opportunity for Australia,” Mr. Green said.

He lauded the contribution of Indian diaspora in Australia in the fields of IT, business and other services sectors. Indian community constitutes over one million, out of 26 million population of Australia. “It’s the fastest growing community in our country. Last year, over 1,00,000 visas were issued to people from India,” he said. He also wished that the diaspora should play a positive role in the bilateral relations.

Russian invasion on Ukraine unconscionable

Commenting on the geo-political scenario, Mr. Green opined that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is clear breach of international law by a country which in the Security Council. “Russia has signed multiple treaties with Ukraine to protect its territorial integrity. Rules based world is worried about larger countries invading smaller countries. So, what Russia has done in Ukraine is for us unconscionable and we will continue our strong support to Ukraine,” he stressed.

However, on India accessing cheaper oil from Russia, he said, it’s a bilateral arrangement between two countries and it’s a part of traditional relations between them.

On prospects over the international payments in national currencies (Rupee to Ruble payments), Mr Green said, “I’ve lost the count of countries attempting it but I haven’t seen any of them flourish. But I wish India will.”

India’s permanent membership in UN Security Council

A major part of India’s multi-alignment in the Indo-Pacific region is in close engagement with the Western countries. And it is bringing India and Australia closer together as the duo seek to redress the problems in security, says Mr Green. He added, “We want India to be successful globally. We back India’s ambition to be a permanent member of UN Security Council. We think that’s fair and we think that’s right. We want India’s vision for the global self to be translated into reality.”

India is a necessary ingredient to maintain peace in the Indian Ocean region owing to its geographic location, history and culture, India has a strategic role and balance in the region according to him. “We held a meet in Perth and 27 countries in the region took part. And the meet was jointly hosted by India and Australia. We welcome India’s influence in the region.”

India’s trans-shipment hub at Nicobar

Commenting on India’s trans-shipment hub which is under construction at Galatea bay in Nicobar islands, the Australian envoy said he prefers direct shipment instead of trans-shipment. “A lot of our trade is trans-shipped through ports like Singapore. But as we grow the economic partnership, why don’t we have direct shipping lines from the west coast of Australia to the east coast of India? It’s only a few days shipping, more trade and as a result of that, less shipment,” Mr Green said.