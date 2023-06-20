Independent, investigative journalism is dead, says former Supreme Court Judge

June 20, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI (SSS DIST.)

Investigative journalism is dead, and independent journalism has lost its sheen, with the majority of media houses aligning with political parties or ideologies, said retired Supreme Court Judge V. Gopala Gowda, delivering the memorial lecture of Communist leader Moturu Hanumantharao, here on Tuesday.

The Moturu Hanumantharao Best Journalist Award was given to Navabhoomi journalist Tummalapalli Prasad from Hyderabad.

Delivering the lecture on ‘Challenges to the Constitution - Role of Media’, he said that the media houses are not publishing news that seeks corrective measures to problems faced by the general public.,

He cited the example of the ‘Bofors Expose’ by The Hindu, and criticised the current government for releasing more than ₹6,500 crore worth of newspaper advertisements between 2014 and 2020.

“After receiving this kind of advertisement revenue, all the newspapers that benefitted out of this largesse failed to remain independent, which was an essential trait of the media and journalists,” he opined.

On gender equality, he said: “We are unable to give at least 25% of seats in Parliament, or State Assemblies leave alone 33% when Women constitute 50% of the population. The judiciary is no exception; there are only three women judges in the Supreme Court despite the country having dozens of learned and experienced women lawyers and judges.”

“I am sorry to say that female judges many times do not do justice to the rape victims. Hence women turn into enemies of women in such cases. And for expressing such views, I am branded as ‘part of the anti-national gang’,” he said.

He said things had come to such a pass that even women now want male children and do not welcome a girl child.

The continuation of hate speeches, rise in communal hatred, and lack of tolerance for all religions as enshrined in the Statue is leading to the situation country is witnessing in Manipur, where 100 lives have been lost, and 150 churches have been destroyed.

“Can’t the Union government stop all these? Do we not have BSF or other forces? Why should all this be tolerated?” he questioned, calling it another challenge for the Constitution as there was nothing called majority and minority religion in the Statute.

Puttaparthi MLA Duddukunta Sridhar Reddy, ZP Chairperson Boya Girijamma, Prajashakti Editor Tulasi Das and others were present on the occasion.