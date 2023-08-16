Independence Day a grand affair in NTR, Krishna districts

August 16, 2023 09:03 am | Updated 09:03 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The 77th Independence Day was celebrated across NTR and Krishna districts with patriotic fervour on Tuesday.

Minister for Tourism, Sports and Youth Services and Krishna district in-charge Minister R.K. Roja along with Collector P. Raja Babu and others hoisted the tricolour at the celebrations hosted by the district administration in Machilipatnam.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Roja listed out the developmental and welfare programmes being implemented by the State government in Krishna district. She said under Rythu Bharosa PM Kisan scheme, 1.51 lakh farmers were given ₹824.26 crore during the last four years in the district, and in the fifth year, 1.55 lakh farmers will be given ₹116 crore.

Under the housing for all scheme, 89,924 houses worth ₹1,616 crore were sanctioned in the district 20,000 houses construction was completed. She said ₹2,611 crore was distributed towards pension in the district so far.

In NTR district, Collector S. Dilli Rao hoisted the national flag at the City Armed Reserve ground.

Mr. Dilli Rao handed over certificates of appreciation to several officials in the district. Among the officers and employees who received the certificates were Sub-Collector Aditi Singh, District Revenue Officer K. Mohan Kumar, I&PR Publicity Assistant V.V. Prasad, District Sports Authority and Boxing Coach Pathi Issac.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Dilli Rao said that NTR district was at the forefront of the implementation of many schemes.

At Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi along with Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar hoisted the tricolor.

Mr. Swapnil said that the civic body which has a history of over 120 years has evolved into a million-plus city (10 lakh-plus population). The hard work of sanitation staff helped the civic body win many awards at the national level. He asked all the officials of VMC to work hard to bag more awards as well as provide better civic services to the citizens.

He also sought the cooperation of the citizens in maintaining the city. As many as 101 officials and employees of VMC were given awards for best performance in their respective categories.

Several other government organisations and offices hoisted the national flag to mark Independence Day. The Public also hoisted the tricolor on their houses and commercial establishments and shops following the call given under the Har Ghar Tiranga programme by the officials.