Indefinite strike of AIIMS resident doctors enters 4th day

Updated - August 19, 2024 11:07 pm IST

Published - August 19, 2024 11:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Resident doctors, interns and students of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri, continued their silent protest for the fourth consecutive day on Monday (August 19) to demand justice for the second-year postgraduate resident doctor, who allegedly got raped and murdered at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

In a letter, the Resident Doctors’ Association at the hospital said that they are continuing their indefinite protest of boycotting all non-emergency services, including outpatient and inpatient services, elective duties, lab services and academic activities, for the fourth day. They began their protest on August 16.

On Monday, they organised ‘Red Apron Day’. The female doctors and students also tied rakhis among themselves, giving out a message that they are all there for each other.

The association members said that their protests will continue until their demands are met, which includes fair and transparent investigation, punishment for the perpetrators, restoration of law and order at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, swift justice for the female doctor and introduction of a Central ordinance.

