Inculcate reading habit among children, says Andhra Pradesh High Court Judge Krishna Mohan

November 19, 2022 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Schools and colleges should tie-up with libraries and make book-reading sessions a part of the curriculum, he suggests

P. Sujatha Varma

Andhra Pradesh High Court Judge B. Krishna Mohan on Saturday said reading books was vital for human development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the valedictory of the Library Week celebrations organised by Sarvottama Grandhalayam, he underscored the need to inculcate reading habit among children, as it paves the way for discipline, intellectual elevation and overall growth.

Speaking about technology advancements, he said people had gotten used to mobile phones and laptops, “but that does not mean that we should stop reading books.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He called for establishment of more number of libraries across the State, from the mandal level.

“Schools and colleges should tie-up with the libraries and make book-reading sessions part of the curriculum,” he emphasised.

Trending

  1. PM Modi inaugurates first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh
  2. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
  3. Centre seeks review of Supreme Court order releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  4. Trade tumult: On shrinking exports
  5. All eyes on Qatar: On 2022 FIFA World Cup

He said book-reading habit would build confidence among children, and added that students should aim to gain a grip over at least three languages - Telugu, English and Hindi, by the time they reached the undergraduate level.

He complimented the Sarvotthama Grandhalayam for its many initiatives to promote book-reading among children.

Secretary of the library Raavi Sarada urged parents to familiarise their children with books at a young age.

“There is a growing evidence suggesting that participating in mentally stimulating activities protects the brain from neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s,” she said.

Andhra Pradesh Grandhalaya Sangham president K. Chandrasekhar and others were present.

Writer and former Director, All-India Radio, Vijayawada, Munjuluri Krishna Kumari, gave prizes to the winners of various activities organised by the library for children in competitions like drawing, story-telling and essay-writing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US