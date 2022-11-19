Inculcate reading habit among children, says Andhra Pradesh High Court Judge Krishna Mohan

November 19, 2022 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh High Court Judge B. Krishna Mohan on Saturday said reading books was vital for human development.

Speaking at the valedictory of the Library Week celebrations organised by Sarvottama Grandhalayam, he underscored the need to inculcate reading habit among children, as it paves the way for discipline, intellectual elevation and overall growth.

Speaking about technology advancements, he said people had gotten used to mobile phones and laptops, “but that does not mean that we should stop reading books.”

He called for establishment of more number of libraries across the State, from the mandal level.

“Schools and colleges should tie-up with the libraries and make book-reading sessions part of the curriculum,” he emphasised.

He said book-reading habit would build confidence among children, and added that students should aim to gain a grip over at least three languages - Telugu, English and Hindi, by the time they reached the undergraduate level.

He complimented the Sarvotthama Grandhalayam for its many initiatives to promote book-reading among children.

Secretary of the library Raavi Sarada urged parents to familiarise their children with books at a young age.

“There is a growing evidence suggesting that participating in mentally stimulating activities protects the brain from neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s,” she said.

Andhra Pradesh Grandhalaya Sangham president K. Chandrasekhar and others were present.

Writer and former Director, All-India Radio, Vijayawada, Munjuluri Krishna Kumari, gave prizes to the winners of various activities organised by the library for children in competitions like drawing, story-telling and essay-writing.