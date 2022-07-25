Inculcate habit of learning, doctors told

Ramesh Hospitals organises CME programme

Ramesh Hospitals’ chief cardiologist P. Ramesh Babu called upon doctors to inculcate the habit of continuous learning in order to extend better services to the patients.

Ramesh Superspeciality Hospitals, in association with Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) Bhimavaram unit, organised a Continuous Medical Education (CME) programme in the town on Sunday.

Ramesh Hospitals, which completed 34 years of service, has been organising CME programmes across the State. Guest lectures with senior doctors, case studies, different cases and the latest technologies in medical field would be taught to young doctors, Dr. Ramesh said.

Later, the doctors felicitated senior paediatrician Dr. Vegesna Ramakrishna Raju on the occasion.

Doctors Anup, Raja Ramesh, Bharat Siddharth, Jayaram, Chandramouli, IMA president G. Suryanarayana Raju, secretary I. Sri Naresh and others participated.