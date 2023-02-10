Inculcate book reading habit among children, Governor tells parents

February 10, 2023 04:04 am | Updated 04:04 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan urged parents to inculcate the habit of book reading in their children from an early age.

Mr. Harichandan along with Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, A.P. Telugu and Sanskrit Academi chairperson N. Lakshmi Parvathi and A.P. Official Language Commission chairman P. Vijay Babu inaugurated the 33rd Vijayawada Book Festival Society organised by the Vijayawada Book Festival Society at Govt. Polytechnic College ground in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Harichandan said books have the power to take us to the world of knowledge and entertainment. “Books enhance and nourish our knowledge every time we read. I suggest all parents bring their children to the book festival and let them have exposure to the collection here. Let them make it a habit to read books from an early age and empower themselves with knowledge,” he said.

Mr. Harichandan further said that there is a huge impact of books on society and people and without books, we would have been completely ignorant of civilisation.

He said that since he took over as Governor of Andhra Pradesh, he had gained a better understanding of the richness of the Telugu language through books. It was a matter of great pride for the Telugu people that Kavi Samrat Viswanatha Satyanarayana, hailed from Vijayawada, had won the ‘Jnanpith’ award, the highest Indian literary award.

Responding to the call given by the Government, Minister for Human Resources Botcha Satyanarayana said that he will ensure that all the students of schools and junior colleges in and around Vijayawada are made to visit the book festival starting from Saturday. He asked the VBFS representatives to make necessary arrangements and extend the book festival’s last date if possible.

VBFS president Manohar Naidu, Emesco Books proprietor D. Vijay Kumar, VBFS honorary president B. Babji, Laxmaiah of Prakasakthi Book House and others were present.

The book festival features a collection of non-academic and academic books from publishers across the country in over 200 stalls.