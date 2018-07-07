Incubation centre to come up in Rajamahendravaram

In a leap for the Information Technology sector in East Godavari district, an incubation centre to support startups would come up in Rajamahendravaram and the existing one in Kakinada would get a facelift.

Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) Joint Director told The Hindu, “Work is in progress to provide incubation for IT startups in Vijayawada. Once it is completed, our focus will shift to the district, from where we are receiving inquiries from entrepreneurs.”

Observing the overwhelming response from Andhra Pradesh to the Indian Business Process Outsourcing (IBPO) scheme of the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology, he said that of the 48,300 applications received from the country about 11,500 were from the State. “Rajamahendravaram is one of the places from where we have received a good number of applications. The response has clearly indicated the need for developing infrastructure in the city to support budding entrepreneurs,” he said. The IT industry in Kakinada, second only to Visakhapatnam in IT exports in the last four years, employed 6,000 people in 60 startups that availed themselves of the incubation facility.

‘NRIs keen’

“At least 30 new companies will come up in Kakinada, provided the incubation facility is being expanded. NRIs from the region are keen on investing in start-ups here,” said Krishna Reddy Kovvuri, the CEO of Krify Software Technologies, a city-based cellphone application designing company.

Mr. Reddy, also the vice-chairman of the Information Technology Association of Andhra Pradesh (ITAP), asked why the government was not tapping the region’s IT potential. “Strengthening of the STPI can be an advantage to the IT sector here. Technocrats are ready to invest in youngsters with sharp brains. Infrastructural gap can only be filled by the government,” he said.