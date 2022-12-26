  1. EPaper
Incubation centre to be set up at Nannaya University

December 26, 2022 08:54 am | Updated 08:54 am IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

T. Appala Naidu

Adikavi Nannaya University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mokka Jagannadha Rao, on December 25 (Sunday), announced that an incubation centre would be set up on the varsity campus for exploring opportunities in the IT sector. 

In an official release, Prof. Jagannadha Rao said that the university Executive Council gave its nod for setting up the incubation centre in collaboration with Hyderabad-based Infolab Solutions Private Limited.

Infolab solutions Director Satyendra Pasalapudi and Registrar T. Ashok and other officials were present.

