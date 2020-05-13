‘Increasing Pothireddypadu discharge capacity justified’

Condemning Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s statement on G.O. 203 issued by the A.P. government for increasing the discharge capacity of the Pothireddypadu head regulator from 44,000 cusecs to 80,000 cusecs, Kisan Service Organisation (A.P) general secretary Akkineni Bhavani Prasad on Wednesday said that the Bachawat Tribunal had allocated 811 tmcft water to the combined State of A.P.

After bifurcation, the quantum of water was being utilised by both A.P. and Telangana as follows: A.P. 511 tmcft, Telangana 289 tmcft, and common 11 tmcft, he said.

He pointed out that Mr. Rao had announced in the Telangana Assembly on March 31, 2016, that his government would construct the following projects on the Krishna: Palamuru-Ranga Reddy LI scheme (90 tmcft), Dindi LI scheme (30 tmcft), Kalvakurthi LI scheme Phase II (15 tmctft) and water grid 19.60 tmcft.

The total utilisation (154.60 tmcft) was in addition to the 289 tmcft being used by the Telangana projects under the Krishna, he added.

Mr. Bhavani Prasad said that the Telangana government had not conveyed its intention to construct several projects to the A.P. It was Telangana’s responsibility to inform A.P. about the projects as per the AP Bifurcation Act, 2014, he added.

Also, as per Sections 84 and 85 of the Act, no new projects were to be constructed by A.P. or Telangana without the clearance from the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) or the Central Water Commission, or the Apex Council. Thus, the Telangana government violated the Act, he said.

He said increasing the discharge capacity of Pothireddypadu head regulator was justified as water was drawn from Srisailam dam and the drawl was accounted for by the KRMB.

“It is also to be understood that the number of flood days in the Krishna has come down to 15-20 as against 50-60 earlier. Therefore, the discharge capacity of Pothireddypadu head regulator needs to be enhanced for meeting the drinking and irrigation water requirements of Rayalaseema,” Mr. Prasad observed.