Andhra Pradesh

‘Increasing Pothireddypadu discharge capacity justified’

Water is drawn from Srisailam dam and it is accounted for by KRMB, says Kisan Service Organisation

Condemning Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s statement on G.O. 203 issued by the A.P. government for increasing the discharge capacity of the Pothireddypadu head regulator from 44,000 cusecs to 80,000 cusecs, Kisan Service Organisation (A.P) general secretary Akkineni Bhavani Prasad on Wednesday said that the Bachawat Tribunal had allocated 811 tmcft water to the combined State of A.P.

After bifurcation, the quantum of water was being utilised by both A.P. and Telangana as follows: A.P. 511 tmcft, Telangana 289 tmcft, and common 11 tmcft, he said.

He pointed out that Mr. Rao had announced in the Telangana Assembly on March 31, 2016, that his government would construct the following projects on the Krishna: Palamuru-Ranga Reddy LI scheme (90 tmcft), Dindi LI scheme (30 tmcft), Kalvakurthi LI scheme Phase II (15 tmctft) and water grid 19.60 tmcft.

The total utilisation (154.60 tmcft) was in addition to the 289 tmcft being used by the Telangana projects under the Krishna, he added.

Mr. Bhavani Prasad said that the Telangana government had not conveyed its intention to construct several projects to the A.P. It was Telangana’s responsibility to inform A.P. about the projects as per the AP Bifurcation Act, 2014, he added.

Also, as per Sections 84 and 85 of the Act, no new projects were to be constructed by A.P. or Telangana without the clearance from the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) or the Central Water Commission, or the Apex Council. Thus, the Telangana government violated the Act, he said.

He said increasing the discharge capacity of Pothireddypadu head regulator was justified as water was drawn from Srisailam dam and the drawl was accounted for by the KRMB.

“It is also to be understood that the number of flood days in the Krishna has come down to 15-20 as against 50-60 earlier. Therefore, the discharge capacity of Pothireddypadu head regulator needs to be enhanced for meeting the drinking and irrigation water requirements of Rayalaseema,” Mr. Prasad observed.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2020 11:01:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/increasing-pothireddypadu-discharge-capacity-justified/article31577155.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY